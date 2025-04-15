Edouard Julien, moved to leadoff in Twins’ lineup, is showing growth as a hitter

There was an at-bat last week in which Edouard Julien saw six curveballs from Kansas City Royals starter Seth Lugo. Julien whiffed at the first two curveballs he saw, made an adjustment and fouled two more before hitting one that hung over the plate for an RBI single.
Two days later, Julien delivered a three-hit game, including a double on a first-pitch slider from Detroit Tigers reliever Brenan Hanifee.
Julien, looking much better against off-speed pitches than he did a year ago, moved up to leadoff in the Twins’ lineup for the past two games.
“He’s made some good swing adjustments, but I also think on the mental side of things, he’s a much stronger and better hitter,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Julien thought his approach was OK at the end of last season — he hit .199 in 266 at-bats with a .616 OPS — but he needed to make changes to his swing. He understood pitchers want to feed him a lot of off-speed pitches. Now he feels more prepared to cover the plate with his swing and his timing improved.
It was the first time he truly struggled as a hitter in his baseball career, and he learned from it.
“I feel like at times I would have good contact and good at-bats, but not the results that I wanted. They would catch the ball, and it would drive me so crazy inside,” Julien said. “I was so down on myself. This year, every time I hit the ball forward, at a good angle and it’s hit hard, I feel like it’s a win. I don’t take every loss like it’s a huge thing.”