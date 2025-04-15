Twins

Twins draw smallest crowd in Target Field history during loss to Mets

The Twins announced a paid crowd of 10,240 on Monday. It was the first time the Twins drew fewer than 11,000 fans, excluding COVID-related limitations during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 15, 2025 at 3:48AM
The bleachers in left field are sparse in the ninth inning Monday, when a record-low Target Field crowd of 10,240 showed up to watch the Twins lose to the Mets 5-1 and fall to a record of 5-12. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

In the 15-year history of Target Field, the Twins haven’t drawn a smaller crowd to a home game than they did during Monday’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets.

The Twins announced a paid crowd of 10,240 on a night where it was 48 degrees at first pitch and there was some light rain during the game. It was the first time the Twins drew fewer than 11,000 fans, excluding the 2020 COVID season where there were no fans and the start of the 2021 season when they were COVID-related capacity limits.

The last time the Twins had a crowd smaller than 12,000 was April 23, 2024, against the Chicago White Sox (11,223). They had one April home game with a crowd under 12,000 in 2023, two in 2022 and two in 2019.

The Twins drew 2.29 million fans to their home ballpark during the 2019 season, the last time they surpassed 2 million fans for a season. Their total attendance was 1.95 million last year, averaging 24,094 fans per home game.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

