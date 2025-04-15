Twins draw smallest crowd in Target Field history during loss to Mets

In the 15-year history of Target Field, the Twins haven’t drawn a smaller crowd to a home game than they did during Monday’s 5-1 loss to the New York Mets.
The Twins announced a paid crowd of 10,240 on a night where it was 48 degrees at first pitch and there was some light rain during the game. It was the first time the Twins drew fewer than 11,000 fans, excluding the 2020 COVID season where there were no fans and the start of the 2021 season when they were COVID-related capacity limits.
The last time the Twins had a crowd smaller than 12,000 was April 23, 2024, against the Chicago White Sox (11,223). They had one April home game with a crowd under 12,000 in 2023, two in 2022 and two in 2019.
The Twins drew 2.29 million fans to their home ballpark during the 2019 season, the last time they surpassed 2 million fans for a season. Their total attendance was 1.95 million last year, averaging 24,094 fans per home game.