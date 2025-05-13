Still, after allowing a run on May 26 to the White Sox, Coulombe pitched 10 more innings without allowing a run. And after signing with the Twins once more as a free agent just before camp opened in February, he has remained spotless in his reunion season — zero runs allowed so far in his 18 appearances, totaling 16⅓ innings. He’s also entered a game with runners on base six times, and in five of them he retired the side without any of them scoring.