For all the well-defined roles on a baseball team, Rocco Baldelli added one when he arrived in Minnesota, whether intentionally or not: the wise, mature lefthander, a resource both on the mound and on the bullpen bench.
“Lefties are different. I can’t explain it — I don’t know if anybody can,” Baldelli reasoned. “But it feels like they usually bring some version of wisdom. They’re thinking about the game probably a little bit differently.”
Taylor Rogers, already well-established when Baldelli arrived, handled the job for the manager’s first three seasons. He gave way to Caleb Thielbar, whose late-career resurgence far exceeded his early years a decade before.
And now? Danny Coulombe is the acknowledged “bullpen dad” among Twins’ relievers, a unanimous choice of his teammates for that title in a twins.tv survey last month.
“Yeah, bullpen dad. I’ll take it, I guess,” the 35-year-old Coulombe said. “That really just comes with time. I was drafted in 2012 — that’s 13 years of baseball. More experience, maybe more wise counsel, as you call it, to give. I just feel like I’ve seen a lot.”
Between injuries that have set back his career a few times, he’s accomplished a lot in a decade-long big-league career, too — but perhaps never as much as he is now, seven weeks into his second stint with the Twins.
Coulombe, sold by the Twins to Baltimore just before the 2023 season, was the top lefthander in the pen for that season’s AL East champions, then allowed just seven runs in 33 appearances last summer. Trouble was, he missed more than three months after needing surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow.
Still, after allowing a run on May 26 to the White Sox, Coulombe pitched 10 more innings without allowing a run. And after signing with the Twins once more as a free agent just before camp opened in February, he has remained spotless in his reunion season — zero runs allowed so far in his 18 appearances, totaling 16⅓ innings. He’s also entered a game with runners on base six times, and in five of them he retired the side without any of them scoring.