RandBall: Three surprising heroes of the Twins’ early-season turnaround

Chris Paddack: Speaking of skepticism, the veteran pitcher who made just 24 non-descript appearances for the Twins in his first three seasons here seemed like a candidate to be traded this offseason. When that didn’t happen, it felt inevitable that his $7.5 million salary would be treated as a sunk cost sooner rather than later and that a young arm would replace him in the rotation — particularly after Paddack gave up 12 earned runs in his first two starts of the season.