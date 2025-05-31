Twin Cities Suburbs

Golden Valley police investigating deadly road rage incident

One man died of his injuries, and police have detained multiple suspects, police said.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 11:08PM
A close-up photo of police lights by night.
A close-up photo of police lights by night.

A road rage incident Friday night left one man dead, according to Golden Valley police.

The incident, which occurred around 11:50 p.m., began as a road rage altercation on Hwy. 100 and escalated on Duluth Street, just east of the highway, according to preliminary findings.

Emergency medical services responders and the Golden Valley Fire Department provided life-saving assistance. Witnesses and suspects were transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for evaluation.

The male victim died later of his injuries. Golden Valley police have identified all involved parties and are reviewing evidence, including witness statements and surveillance footage. Several suspects remain in police custody.

Police are asking potential witnesses to contact Golden Valley police at 763-593-8079 or police@goldenvalleymn.gov.

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

