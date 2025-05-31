Golden Valley police investigating deadly road rage incident

A road rage incident Friday night left one man dead, according to Golden Valley police.
The incident, which occurred around 11:50 p.m., began as a road rage altercation on Hwy. 100 and escalated on Duluth Street, just east of the highway, according to preliminary findings.
Emergency medical services responders and the Golden Valley Fire Department provided life-saving assistance. Witnesses and suspects were transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for evaluation.
The male victim died later of his injuries. Golden Valley police have identified all involved parties and are reviewing evidence, including witness statements and surveillance footage. Several suspects remain in police custody.
Police are asking potential witnesses to contact Golden Valley police at 763-593-8079 or police@goldenvalleymn.gov.