Before examining what may happen with the Timberwolves offseason, let’s set a few assumed premises for how the Wolves will operate.
First, when the Timberwolves traded Karl-Anthony Towns, and the contract that pays him $220 million through the 2028 season, it was a signal that they weren’t going to be a team over the dreaded NBA second apron for too long. They were in the second apron this season as lucrative extensions for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels entered their first years.
The second apron is a financial threshold above the NBA’s luxury tax for exceeding the salary cap at which an additional layer of penalties goes into effect. It began in the 2024 offseason.
The Wolves face high tax rates for being in this area of the luxury tax, but being a second apron team carries with it punitive roster-building restrictions that teams have come to detest: freezing of draft picks in trades, having future picks fall to the end of the first round, the inability to combine salaries to make trades, the inability to use the midlevel exception in free agency.
All that would be on the table for the Wolves in future years should they remain a second-apron team, and that was a big motivating factor behind trading Towns for Julius Randle, who has a player option next season, and Donte DiVincenzo, who is signed for two more years for a combined $23.5 million.
The next signal the Wolves sent that they wanted to duck under the second apron was Rudy Gobert’s extension, which he agreed to opening night of the season. Gobert waived a player option for nearly $47 million for next season in order to sign a three-year, $110 million deal that begins at $35 million next year. That moved saved the team $12 million in space for next season, with the threshold for the second apron set at nearly $207.8 million. At the time, Gobert referenced working with the Wolves and taking less money than he might have earned in an attempt to maintain a competitive roster.
“It’s an amazing blessing,” Gobert said in October. “At the same time being able to not be too greedy and leave some on the table for our competitiveness as a team. I think it’s important.”
As for paying the tax, incoming controlling owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, who aren’t doing on-the-record interviews at least until the NBA has officially finalized the sale of the team to them from Glen Taylor, have previously said they have money to spend to invest in the team. Taylor also owns the Star Tribune.