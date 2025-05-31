This is where Alexander-Walker’s next payday could land. It just doesn’t look like the Wolves could afford to pay him around $14 million while staying under the second apron and retaining Randle or Reid. If they lose Randle or Reid, then it would seem retaining Alexander-Walker is on the table. But the Wolves seemingly have young players at guard or wing waiting, such as Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark and Rob Dillingham, who could fill his spot in the rotation. For the future, the Wolves also need to see what they have in their young talent, especially Dillingham, as Mike Conley enters the final year of his contract, when he will turn 38. Free agency can always take unexpected twists and turns, so never say never, but bringing back Alexander-Walker will be tough without re-entering the second apron.