Semi kills 10 cows on southeastern Minnesota highway

A semitrailer truck struck and killed 10 cows early Saturday on a state highway near Fountain in southeastern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.
According to officials, a Volvo semi was heading west on Hwy. 16 shortly before 4:30 a.m. when it struck the cows, which were in the roadway. In addition to the 10 that were killed, one was injured in the collision.
The truck driver, a 52-year-old Forest Lake man, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the roadway was dry.
Sgt. Troy Christianson of the State Patrol said investigators were looking into why the cows were loose on the highway.
The Preston Fire Department and Lanesboro paramedics assisted the State Patrol.