Rochester

Semi kills 10 cows on southeastern Minnesota highway

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 10:54PM

A semitrailer truck struck and killed 10 cows early Saturday on a state highway near Fountain in southeastern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

According to officials, a Volvo semi was heading west on Hwy. 16 shortly before 4:30 a.m. when it struck the cows, which were in the roadway. In addition to the 10 that were killed, one was injured in the collision.

The truck driver, a 52-year-old Forest Lake man, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, and the roadway was dry.

Sgt. Troy Christianson of the State Patrol said investigators were looking into why the cows were loose on the highway.

The Preston Fire Department and Lanesboro paramedics assisted the State Patrol.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Rochester

See More

Rochester

Semi kills 10 cows on southeastern Minnesota highway

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

Rochester

Rochester nightlife will get a boost with the summer opening of downtown rooftop bar

card image

Rochester

Rochester finally looks to land $150M apartment building next to Mayo Clinic expansion

card image