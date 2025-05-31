Wall Street warns Trump aides the GOP tax bill could jolt bond markets

Wall Street bankers and executives are privately warning the Trump administration that the tax bill moving through Congress could stoke investor anxiety about rising deficits, push up U.S. borrowing costs and damage the broader economy, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the matter.
House Republicans this month approved a measure projected to add $2.3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, primarily by extending tax cuts from 2017 — and it would add more than $5 trillion in debt including interest costs and likely future extensions, according to the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. That legislation, which would also beef up immigration enforcement and defense spending, is President Donald Trump’s top legislative priority. The Senate is due to take it up soon.
But recently, a growing number of figures from the financial world have expressed private concerns that such an expensive bill could rattle the U.S. bond market, a cornerstone of the global financial system and the national economy. Most have been reluctant to raise their worries publicly, instead passing them along in smaller meetings or through trusted confidants, said the people familiar with the warnings, most of who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks.
White House officials have pushed back against these criticisms over the past week, arguing that fears about the bond market are overstated and that warnings about the deficit impact of Trump’s first tax bill were also exaggerated.
The federal government borrows money — issued as Treasury bonds — to fund the gap between what it spends and what it brings in through taxes and other revenue. The almost $30 trillion market for U.S. debt influences the interest rates for other lending, including mortgages and auto loans, as well as for debt issued by private companies. Experts warn that too much government borrowing could send already-elevated interest rates soaring, as investors demand higher yields to cover the increased risks that the United States might eventually default. Even before it becomes law, the tax bill has helped to fuel a spike in Treasury yields, with the 30-year bond recently surging past 5 percent — an important psychological threshold — before receding.
In April, the bond market fluctuated wildly because of the chaos caused by Trump’s massive proposed tariffs on U.S. trading partners, but stabilized as the president backed off those proposals. Now many economists and Wall Street analysts fear a potential reprisal of that turbulence if global investors prove unwilling to snap up massive amounts of U.S. debt at current prices.
The U.S. government has run large deficits for decades, but concerns about borrowing are intensifying because interest rates are at their highest in years, making it more expensive to service the debt. And neither Trump’s tariffs nor attempts to cut spending in Washington appear likely to change the overall fiscal trajectory.
One member of the panel of private financial institutions that advises Treasury on its borrowing, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, characterized the tax bill as a “poisoned chalice” that is raising anxiety levels in the bond market as debt-service payments crowd out other forms of government spending. Eventually, there might not be enough demand among investors to buy a glut of new debt, requiring the government to pay even more interest to attract buyers — driving up borrowing costs across the economy, the official said.