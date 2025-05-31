Wall Street warns Trump aides the GOP tax bill could jolt bond markets

Senior Trump officials have stepped up their defense of the legislation, with White House officials such as trade counselor Peter Navarro and economic adviser Kevin Hassett this week dismissing concerns about the effect of the tax bill on the bond market. Navarro has argued that financial markets should be more skeptical of the estimates from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, saying markets were neglecting the “substantial positive revenue impact” from Trump’s tariffs. Administration officials also believe the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates in the coming months, citing continuing progress on inflation, which will relieve bond market pressure. The administration may also make more spending cuts through the U.S. DOGE Service, despite billionaire Elon Musk’s departure from government.