Medicaid covers 1.2M Minnesotans. What could the U.S. House bill mean for the state?

Changes to Medicaid, including a stringent work requirement, are key to the massive domestic policy bill the U.S. House passed early Thursday morning.
And they have many Minnesotans worried. The health care program — called Medical Assistance in Minnesota — covers roughly 1.2 million low-income people in the state, including children, seniors and people with disabilities.
Minnesota’s Department of Human Services published an analysis of federal Medicaid cuts Wednesday titled, “An Obstacle Course of Red Tape, Hurdles and Traps Driving up Costs and Forcing States, Counties, Tribes and Providers to Push Minnesotans Off Health Care Coverage.”
It noted the Kaiser Family Foundation estimates up to 253,000 Minnesotans could lose coverage. It also said new hurdles are designed to kick people off health care coverage and the changes — including requiring eligibility checks every six months instead of once a year — would bury frontline workers and enrollees in paperwork and red tape.
The analysis, which did not account for last-minute tweaks to the bill, estimated the state would lose $500 million annually.
Congressional Republicans looked to cut spending on Medicaid and other programs in the sweeping package that contains many of President Donald Trump’s goals, including extending tax cuts from 2017.
But work on what Trump has repeatedly called “the big, beautiful bill” isn’t over. Next it heads to the Senate, where some Republican members have opposed major Medicaid cuts.
Here are some of the key Medicaid changes in the narrowly-approved U.S. House version of the bill: