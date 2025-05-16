Could North Memorial close? Hospital issues warning, a glimpse of what’s at stake.

Spencer Kallestad was panicked and panting when North Memorial flight medics landed a helicopter at a parking lot in Morristown, Minn., and assessed his condition.
The 28-year-old needed trauma care at North‘s hospital in Robbinsdale, 60 miles away, but posed a risk of a brain injury or breathing problem worsening midflight. Flight medic Keith Witte encouraged him to “think about your happy place” before sedating him and then threading a tube down his throat to control his breathing until he could reach the hospital.
North leaders say this type of emergency care is in jeopardy. They hope state lawmakers pass a bill this Legislative session to secure additional federal Medicaid funding through a mechanism called directed payments. But Congress could also block new state directed-payment programs as part of a budget-cutting mandate from the Trump administration.
North chief executive Trevor Sawallish repeatedly said in public testimony this spring that his health system could be forced to cut emergency medical services or reduce trauma care at its Robbinsdale hospital — or even close the hospital. He doubled down on those warnings in an interview Wednesday.
“When I say that publicly, I know it has ripple effects on the people that are providing the care. It has ripple effects in our community,” he said. “So I don’t say that lightly. But the math just stops working, you know? The hole is just getting deeper.”
The emergency care that Kallestad received is the bread and butter of North Memorial Health, which operates the nation’s largest hospital-based ambulance service and one of three high-level trauma centers in the Twin Cities. The health system treats more than 3,000 major trauma cases each year, mostly at Robbinsdale but also at North‘s Maple Grove Hospital. More than 1,000 people are transported from outside the Twin Cities.
North opened its doors to the Minnesota Star Tribune last Wednesday as part of a campaign to persuade state lawmakers to boost support for hospitals before the session ends. Its goal: Legislative approval of a directed payment scheme, which assesses special state taxes on hospitals in a way that triggers larger federal Medicaid payouts back to them.
The program would still need federal approval, which could be a problem because the Republican-led Congress has proposed a freeze on new directed-payment programs as part of its effort to cut $880 billion in spending. State hospital leaders are hopeful that a Minnesota option can be assembled ahead of that freeze.