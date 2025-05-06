Can Minnesota stop the exodus of burned-out doctors in time?

Nothing helped Dr. Sarah Freitas regain her spark at work — not therapy, not a rafting retreat in Utah, not a three-month leave to clean her garage and catch up on chores.
The obstetrician would return to practice in Waconia and feel tired every time she haggled on the phone with an insurance company or labored with the electronic medical record system that was supposed to make work better.
“I never could get out of that hole of being overtired and just angry in the course of my day at all of the stupid stuff,” she said.
Freitas left practice in 2022 after 19 years, much earlier than planned, at age 50. She’s hardly alone. Burnout is pushing many Minnesota doctors into early retirement, right when an aging population is expected to need more from them.
The problem is gaining attention, including from the Minnesota Legislature, which may spend $250,000 to connect stressed-out doctors to mental health support in an effort to preserve their careers.
“Burnout is associated with things that we don’t want, like suboptimal patient care and poorer outcomes,” said Dr. Colin West, who directs employee well-being at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. “If we’re going to take the best possible care of patients, we need to take the best possible care of the people taking care of our patients,”
Burnout has been recognized for two decades, but it erupted during the pandemic. Doctors felt purpose early on, when they raced to treat the first wave of COVID-19 patients, West said, but confronting so many deaths and patients who quarreled over COVID treatments and vaccines wore them down.
Doctors out of necessity relied on online conferencing and e-messaging to keep tabs on patients during the pandemic, but the continued use of those tools after the public health emergency left them feeling disconnected and buried in email replies.