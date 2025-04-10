How Allina doctors are deploying AI to double-check cancer screenings

Allina Health is using artificial intelligence to improve decision-making in cancer cases, doublechecking doctors’ reads of lung scans and guiding them on murky treatment decisions for prostate cancer.
The Minneapolis-based health care system reported success over the past year through a contract with Ferrum Health, which helped it select and validate an AI tool that discovered abnormal growths, or nodules, in five patients that had been missed when doctors reviewed their lung scans.
“Our radiologists are reading them,” said Dr. Badrinath Konety, president of the Allina Health Cancer Institute. “The good news is, they are right about 99.7% of the time. But that .3 to .4% in absolute numbers becomes a lot when you talk about screening 100,000 patients.”
AI has exploded in healthcare. The Food and Drug Administration has approved nearly 1,000 AI-enabled devices, which analyze patterns in medical records and data to help doctors make triage and treatment decisions, and relieve crowding in hospitals by predicting which patients can go home. Doctors also are using large language models such as Google’s Gemini to review complex cases and confirm diagnoses.
“We are going to very quickly get to a world where ... an AI model is going to have a better differential diagnosis than we do,” said Dr. Adam Rodman, a Harvard clinician and leading AI researcher, in a presentation Wednesday to the Minnesota Alliance for Patient Safety.
Tools that examine imaging scans have shown some of the most promising results. Several Allina hospitals are using an AI tool to provide real-time verifications of colonoscopies and compare polyps in patients’ digestive tracts with images of those that proved cancerous.
AI is similarly helping doctors evaluate MRI scans for prostate cancer, and to determine which cancers are aggressive and demand treatment and which are slow-growing and can be left alone, Konety said. “A tool like this allows for a better reading of the MRI and helps standardize that reading, because a lot of it is subjective with the radiologist and based on experience.”
AI’s growth in healthcare has come with pains. The tools are only as good as the data on which they are based. Those based mostly on data from white patients might not give as effective advice to non-white patients and vice-versa, said Pelu Tran, Ferrum’s chief executive.