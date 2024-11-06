Ramstad: The Minnesota doctor’s offices where you don’t need insurance

“I had a mom whose 2-year-old woke up with a rash and a fever. A lot of times those things are viral, and you don’t necessarily have to come in,” Slings said. “I said, ‘Can you just text me a picture of the rash?’ And so she did, and I thought it may be scarlet fever. And I replied, ‘I think you should bring her in.’ We tested for strep. It was positive. She got a prescription. She’s out in 15 minutes.”