What could Congress’ changes to Medicaid, food stamps mean for Minnesota?

Congressional committees overseeing Medicaid and food stamps pushed through legislation this week to cut the federal government’s social safety net while teeing up tax cuts.
U.S. House Republicans say the package will stimulate the private sector and help working people help themselves. But many in Minnesota — including medical providers, local government officials and advocates for seniors, children and people with disabilities — warn the plans will hurt those in need and damage local economies.
“It actually pushes families to the brink of financial ruin. ... We know that when families break down, communities suffer through higher health care costs, lost productivity. There’s a greater strain on public systems for generations to come,” Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown said Thursday at the Open Door food pantry in Eagan, where the state held the latest in a series of events condemning federal cuts.
Benefit program reductions are key to fund President Donald Trump’s vision of a “big, beautiful bill” containing tax breaks, spending cuts and increased border security and deportations. The narrowly divided U.S. House aims to vote on their package before Memorial Day, and what will make it into the final agreement — and through the Senate — remains to be seen.
The proposed Medicaid changes would lead to at least 8.6 million people losing insurance, and would reduce the federal deficit by $715 billion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office estimated. While the number of Minnesotans who could become uninsured remains unclear, Minnesota Department of Human Services Deputy Commissioner John Connolly said cuts would hit people and hospitals hard.
Rather than seeking preventive care and early treatment, he predicted people who don’t have insurance will show up at hospitals with expensive emergencies, and the demand for uncompensated care could force hospitals to close and mean higher expenses for those with insurance.
“This proposal is an attack on our ability to maintain health insurance coverage for Minnesotans,” Connolly, the state‘s Medicaid director, said in a statement. “Over $700 billion in cuts to Medicaid nationally will have a big impact here at home. It will make Minnesotans sicker and cost everyone more in the long run.”
Medicaid covers about 1.2 million people in Minnesota, roughly 20% of the state‘s residents. About 42% of those enrolled in the program here are children, although kids and parents make up a relatively small portion of spending. The bulk of the dollars go to services for Minnesotans with disabilities and those 65 or older, according to DHS data.