House Republicans launch an all-nighter to try to pass Trump's big bill

WASHINGTON — Moving into an all-night session early Thursday, House Republicans reconvened to push ahead on their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package, with Speaker Mike Johnson defying the skeptics within his ranks and working to muscle President Donald Trump's priority bill to passage.
Johnson and his GOP leadership team appeared confident after a lengthy White House meeting with GOP holdouts to salvage the ''big, beautiful bill,'' even as more Republicans announced their opposition late Wednesday.
''You never know till the final vote tally, but I'm convinced we're going to pass this bill tonight," said Johnson, R-La., as the chamber action resumed shortly before midnight.
Throughout the evening the upbeat tone stood at odds with the unwieldy scene at the Capitol. The Rules Committee, which had been grinding through a marathon session, finally wrapped up after its own nearly 22-hour hearing, sending the package ahead on a party-line vote.
Democrats, without the votes to stop Trump's package, offered countless amendments and impassioned speeches trying to stall progress and capitalize on the GOP disarray. As soon as the House floor reopened, the Democrats forced a vote to adjourn.
''We believe it's one big, ugly bill that's going to hurt the American people,'' said House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York as he testified before the committee.
''Hurt children, hurt families, hurt veterans, hurt seniors, cut health care, cut nutritional assistance, explode the debt,'' he said.
It's a make-or-break moment for the president and his party in Congress. They have invested much of their political capital during the crucial first few months of Trump's return to the White House on the sprawling 1,000-page plus package. If the House Republicans fall in line with the president, overcoming unified Democratic objections, the measure would next go to the Senate.