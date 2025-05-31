Latino developer has big plans for four razed lots near former Third Precinct in Minneapolis

For years, the three-story building on Lake Street in Minneapolis just east of Minnehaha Avenue bustled with energy.
Town Talk Diner drew an early-morning crowd. Spanish-language Radio Rey hosted a stream of guests. At night, El Nuevo Rodeo pulsed with regional Mexican, salsa and Latin pop.
“There was a lot of power in that building. When you walked in, you felt something; there really was a whole vibe,” said Maya Santamaria, who owned the nightclub and Radio Rey, among other businesses in the Odd Fellows building.
The murder of George Floyd by officers from the nearby Third Precinct station in 2020 unleashed a wave of unrest that destroyed the entire block. For the last five years, the stretch of 27th Avenue just off Lake Street has been a grassy lot.
But plans to redevelop the block are moving forward. Colombian-born entrepreneur Wilmar Delgado recently purchased a fourth lot on 27th Avenue, where he plans a seven-story project with 100 housing units and ground-floor retail.
The final piece of the project clicked into place when nearby Holy Trinity Lutheran Church announced the sale on Facebook of the lot at 3017 27th Av. S.
Delgado, 50, is buying the property with help from the city of Minneapolis and investors, but the cost is still undetermined. He’s lived in Minnesota for more than 25 years and is stepping into the role of developer for the first time.
The recently acquired lot used to have a building owned by Migizi, an Indigenous youth-empowerment organization, but the building was damaged in a fire during the unrest and later demolished.