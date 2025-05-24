Pushback leads Minneapolis schools to restore some funding for Latino, but not Black, student programs

Minneapolis Public Schools plans to restore some funding to the Office of Latine Achievement, following public outcry over proposed budget cuts.
But the district still plans to follow through on its cuts to the Office of Black Student Achievement, despite pushback from students and some school board members. The cuts come as Minneapolis Public Schools grapples with a $75 million budget deficit.
Marion Tizón, the director of the Office of Latine Achievement, expressed gratitude for the restoration of funds to her department in a May 13 meeting. But she cautioned there is more work to be done, and advised the school board to approach budget cuts from a lens of equity.
“When we do cuts, we need to really look at who is serving our students,” she said. “Specifically our Latin, our immigrant students, our Native, our African American, our HHM [homeless and highly mobile] students, our students receiving special education services, should be the last to lose services when they’re looking at budget cuts.”
The budget amendment, brought by finance committee chair Abdul Abdi in an April 29 meeting, will bring the office’s total budget to about $832,000, down from $1.1 million last year, a 29% cut. Previously, the budget was slated to be slashed to $340,000 — a 71% cut.
The funding restoration will reinstate Tizón’s position, as well as positions for three academic coaches in the Office of Latine Achievement. Under the previous funding cuts, OLA would have had no operating budget. Now, it will have reduced capacity.
But tensions over funding for the Office of Black Student Achievement — and the role of school board members in setting the budget — spilled over in the May 13 school board meeting.
The Office of Black Student Achievement, which had a $2.2 million budget last year, is slated for cuts of about $750,000 — more than a third of its budget. As a result, it will reduce its high school course offerings by about half, as well as cutting programming for elementary and middle school students.