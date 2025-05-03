Minneapolis will end free pop-up vaccine clinics after rollback in federal funds

The Brian Coyle Neighborhood Center was home to a handful of free pop-up vaccine clinics held by the Minneapolis Health Department last year.
Thanks to around $3 million in federal COVID-19 funds, the city’s health department partnered with local organizations to provide free vaccinations at locations communities trust, such as the Brian Coyle Center in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, a predominantly East African community.
Last year, the Minneapolis Health Department held 87 vaccine clinics, targeting communities with lower immunization rates and higher barriers to accessing health care. Despite plans by health officials to continue their work this year, the program was cut following the Trump administration’s revocation of remaining funds — about half of the initial $3 million.
“These communities have a lot of disparities and they have a lot of gaps in access to health care,” said Awol Windissa, director of community health for Pillsbury United Communities, which runs the Brian Coyle Center. “Many of them don’t trust to go and get vaccinations from other providers or they don’t have health insurance, so they come to us because they trust us.”
Sebastiana Cervantes, a senior public health specialist and immunization coordinator with the city, said the pop-up clinics took place during evenings or weekends to better accommodate the communities they serve.
“It’s devastating to see how those resources were taken from our communities,” Cervantes said.
Community partners included violence prevention group A Mother’s Love and the Jordan Area Community Council on the city’s North Side, as well as Corcoran Park and the Phillips Community Center in south Minneapolis. The health department has also worked with Minneapolis Public Schools to hold several clinics at schools across the city, as well as Hispanic Advocacy and Community Empowerment through Research (HACER) to reach Spanish-speaking communities.
“They’re not going to go to a clinic, but they might come to a community organization that they trust, and if we’re there, then we become trusted partners by extension,” said Luisa Pessoa-Brandao, the city’s director of public health initiatives.