University of Minnesota’s Osterholm spearheads effort to restore vaccine confidence

Although Trump’s first administration engineered Operation Warp Speed to spur development of COVID-19 vaccines in record time, his advocacy for vaccination overall has been uneven. He did not publicly encourage citizens to get vaccinated for COVID while he was in office, even though he was hospitalized after contracting it and later quietly got vaccinated himself. When he admitted in December 2021 that he got his COVID booster shot, he was booed by a crowd in Dallas.