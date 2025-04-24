University of Minnesota’s Osterholm spearheads effort to restore vaccine confidence

If the federal government isn’t going to aggressively promote the public health value of vaccines, then the University of Minnesota will spearhead a privately financed venture to do the job instead.
The U’s Michael Osterholm on Thursday unveiled the Vaccine Integrity Project, which will explore how to use nongovernmental organizations to boost public confidence in vaccines and counter misinformation, even when it comes directly from President Donald Trump’s administration.
“If a lot of misinformation comes out, who is commenting on it? Who is pushing back?” said Osterholm, director of the U’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.
The project is funded by iAlumbra, a foundation established by Christy Walton, an heiress by marriage to the family that founded Walmart. Walton has supported CIDRAP in the past. Co-leaders of the project include Dr. Margaret Hamburg, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Harvey Fineberg, a past president of the National Academy of Medicine.
“The stakes are too high for us to sit back and watch,” they said in a joint statement Thursday. “We cannot allow vaccine preventable conditions, such as measles and whooping cough, to become regularly occurring outbreaks here in the U.S. again.”
Americans’ confidence in vaccines has withered — a trend accelerated by concerns over the COVID-19 shots and how they were promoted and mandated during the pandemic. But concerns have spread to other vaccines.
Only 86% of Minnesota kids were vaccinated against measles in time for kindergarten in 2023, the sixth-worst rate among states and a decline from 94% a decade earlier.
The highly infectious disease appears to be exploiting cracks in the nation’s vaccine shield. More than 800 measles infections have been reported in the U.S. so far this year. Two cases have been reported among Minnesotans in 2025, though one involved an infant who was too young to be vaccinated and was exposed to the virus in another country.