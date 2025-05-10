Vietnamese artists trace the fragments of war and refugee life in new St. Paul exhibit

Fifty years after the fall of Saigon, five artists from the Vietnamese diaspora are transforming St. Paul’s Xia Gallery and Cafe into a space blurring the lines between an exhibition and a site of mourning, memory and imagined return.
Through five video, photography, sculpture and mixed-media installations, “Re/Homing: Walk-ins Welcome,” confronts the instability of “home” for refugees.
Curated by Christina Hughes, an assistant professor at Macalester College, the show opened May 3 amid heightened border enforcement and deportations to reckon with what has been neglected, and to consider the many ways diasporic communities build lives and create belonging in the U.S.
“Walk-ins Welcome” is a common phrase seen in nail salons tied to Vietnamese American labor and entrepreneurship. But here, the artists ask: Who is welcomed, and under what conditions?
The free exhibit, which is on display through May 31, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Hughes’ family arrived as part of the first wave of Vietnamese refugees after the fall of Saigon (the former capital of South Vietnam, now Ho Chi Minh City). Her father, once a chemist, ended up driving trucks and working in a nail salon. Her mother, caught up in a financial web, was incarcerated in a federal prison.
These experiences inform Hughes’ academic work on “refugee racial capitalism,” a term that builds on Black radical thought to describe how refugees are funneled into low-wage labor, fueling the economy while being denied adequate state support.
“Refugees are really offered two paths when they get here: one is to assimilate into a model minority subjectivity and the other is to labor under welfare conditions that make them work while also keeping them in a cycle of poverty,” she said. “Those are the people that oftentimes get incarcerated, over-policed and are now made deportable under this administration.”