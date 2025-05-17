As Minneapolis school district looks for cuts, homeless students and their families fear impact

Joletta Edwards knows firsthand that school staffers don’t always know what homeless students need.
She recalled the moment when a staffer came into her son’s classroom, introduced herself as the caseworker in charge of the program for homeless students and asked for her son by name — in front of all his classmates.
“The next call I got was them trying to get him to come out of the bathroom because he was in there crying,” Edwards said.
Over the past two years, Edwards and other Minneapolis public school parents who have experienced homelessness have banded together to form a parent advisory council. They’ve created professional development training for staffers, spoken at school board meetings and met with legislators.
But now as part of its budget-cutting process, Minneapolis Public Schools plans to split the department serving homeless and highly mobile students in two and eliminate the director’s position. To the parent council, the cuts feel like an attempt to reduce the power they’ve built since 2023.
More than 3,200 Minneapolis public school students experienced homelessness at some point during the 2023-24 school year, according to district data. That’s nearly 10% of all students enrolled, and a 30% jump from the previous year. The number of homeless students in the district has doubled since 2021, when numbers reached a 10-year low during the COVID-19 eviction moratorium.
Federal law requires schools to provide support to students experiencing homelessness, but that level of support can vary from one district to another. The Minneapolis school district has developed several innovative programs such as the Stable Homes Stable Schools initiative, a partnership of the district, the city of Minneapolis and Hennepin County that provides short-term rental assistance to the families of elementary students experiencing homelessness.
Parents fear that restructuring the department will make future progress more difficult, even though district officials say that the changes would have minimal impact on students and families. Officials said they don’t anticipate any changes in the work of the parent council, including professional development sessions for staffers.