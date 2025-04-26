Minnesota Senate passes bill granting benefits to Hmong and Lao veterans

The Minnesota Senate passed a bill Wednesday granting some veterans benefits to Hmong and Lao soldiers who fought with the U.S. military in Laos during the Vietnam War.
“You cannot tell the story of Minnesota without the story of the Hmong,” said Sen. Aric Putnam, DFL-St. Cloud, chair of the veterans subcommittee. “This is about us. Our Hmong neighbors and friends today live the legacy of those soldiers who we can and should respect with our decision today.”
About 50 Hmong veterans attended the vote at the Capitol. An estimated 900-plus Hmong and Lao veterans in Minnesota would receive benefits recognizing their contributions fighting in special guerilla units in Laos, said Sen. Foung Hawj, DFL-St. Paul, the bill’s lead author.
Some of the benefits include special designations on their drivers licenses, veteran burial ceremonies and grave markers. Health care benefits would not be included.
The Senate’s version of the bill passed unanimously as part of the veterans policy and appropriations omnibus bill. The House will vote on its version of the bill Tuesday.
“It’s a great legacy to leave, because it’s our history,” Hawj said after the vote. “It’s important to recognize the history.”
Many of the Hmong veterans are in their 70s and 80s, including Houa Moua, who was recruited to fight in the Secret War when he was 13 and served for four years.
“I’m very happy because some of my friends are too old, and they cannot come here, but they very much need benefits,” he said.