Minneapolis Poet Laureate Junauda Petrus brings Black, tender joy to the city

Writer, filmmaker and performance artist Junauda Petrus opened her two-year term as Minneapolis’ new poet laureate with a love letter to her hometown.
In her poem, “Ritual on How to Love Minneapolis Again,” read during her official announcement on Jan. 30, Petrus spoke of shared meals in immigrant neighborhoods, Native drums at school assemblies, henna and silk dresses at Somali weddings, and the “funk of blunt guts” on the Route 5 bus, where Black girls whisper and giggle in bonnets and slippers.
“I was riding the 5 bus a lot. If you’re from south Minneapolis or the North Side, there’s just something about that 5. Like, this is Minneapolis,” Petrus said. “It’s like being in love where I just want to tell you all the sweet things. I just want to make you understand it.”
Her poem highlights both the disparities and vibrancy of the city. It acknowledges the effects of historic redlining and housing insecurity within communities of color, while celebrating the joy that emerges from cultural resilience — like immigrant families adapting to Minnesota winters or the ties between the Mississippi River and rivers in Africa and Southeast Asia.
Her work traces the migration of people and memory, connecting Minneapolis to the ancestral homelands of Black, Indigenous and immigrant communities. There is grief in the poem, but also joy.
Petrus, 43, applied for the poet laureate position in 2023. Ojibwe writer Heid E. Erdrich was chosen to be the first to hold the title. For Petrus, Erdrich’s leadership set a strong foundation for what the role could be.
“It’s not just about ‘What am I doing with the poetry?’ but to cheerlead poets,” Petrus said. “That’s also part of my job — to bless up poetry and be blessed by poetry.”
When she received the call from the Loft Literary Center informing her that she had been selected as the city’s second poet laureate, Petrus was at home with her wife and daughter.