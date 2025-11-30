She’s beating the odds against pancreatic cancer, and hoping science catches up

The chemotherapy drip keeps its slow rhythm. Two bags hang on a metal stand beside Mary Ann Gwost Hennen’s chair, the fluid threading through a tube into the port in her chest.
Every two weeks, Hennen comes to Regions Hospital’s Cancer Center in St. Paul, her life now measured in 14-day increments.
On the small table beside her: half a turkey sandwich and a black notebook she’s carried to every appointment. In delicate cursive, she tracks symptoms, side effects, questions — a record that led to the line that changed everything: Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“When you say you have pancreatic cancer, people try hard not to gasp,” she said.
Hennen is one of about 66,000 Americans diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last year. A close friend received the same diagnosis just a week later in summer 2024; by winter, she was gone.
Sixteen months later, Hennen is still here, longer than most people with the disease that is the third-leading cause of U.S. cancer deaths, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Longevity, she’s learned, is not certainty. Science is moving forward, but likely not fast enough to reach her in time.
And while she waits for what comes next, she is fighting not only the disease, but her insurance company — over coverage for her lifesaving infusions. Each costs about $16,000.