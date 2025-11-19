More dismissals in U leadership as tensions rise over ‘secret’ Fairview deal

University of Minnesota administrators have fired more leaders of the doctors group that negotiated a controversial contract, signaling escalating tensions between Fairview Health Services and the U’s doctors.
The U removed William Sibert, chief financial officer for University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP), from his parallel role as Medical School CFO, according to Dr. Demetris Yannopoulos, a professor of medicine at the Medical School. The University of Minnesota Foundation also ended its contract with Lathrop GPM, the law firm employing UMP’s external counsel, Jennifer Bishop, he said.
These dismissals are in addition to the removal of Dr. Greg Beilman, interim CEO of UMP, from his role as interim vice president for clinical operations on Monday.
They also come in the wake of Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and the U doctors striking a 10-year deal — without involving top university leaders — to support physician training, academic health programs and the continuation of care for more than 1 million Minnesotans.
That decision soured their relationship, with the feud spilling into the public.
Sources familiar with the dismissals of Sibert, Beilman and Bishop’s law firm characterized the maneuver as retaliatory, reflecting growing dissonance between UMP leaders and the university’s central administration, including President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, who appointed Beilman to his vice president role earlier this year.
The university has not commented on the circumstances of the individual dismissals but said in a statement that the leadership changes were consistent with the board’s directive and necessary to ensure alignment between the Medical School and its clinical partners.
U officials initially blasted the deal as tantamount to a “hostile takeover”.