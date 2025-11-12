Business

What to know about the ‘secret’ deal between Fairview and U doctors

The state attorney general supports a new deal between Fairview and the doctors, but the university does not.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2025 at 7:12PM
The M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center building on the U's East Bank campus. The future of the M Health Fairview brand is uncertain with the announcement of a new deal, but officials say patients will receive the same care as before regardless of what happens.

University of Minnesota officials are upset that doctors who work for its health care enterprise are striking what several U regents called a “secret” new deal with Fairview Health Services.

These doctors work in the hospitals and medical offices branded as M Health Fairview, one of the largest health care providers in the state. It’s a joint operation between the U and Minneapolis-based Fairview.

Three members of the U’s regents, who act as a kind of board of directors for the university, sent a letter recently expressing outrage that the health system didn’t involve university administrators in a deal negotiated with physicians at the U.

The doctors work in a group called University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP), and the regents asserted the U has “a number of available remedies if UMP persists in its quest for independence from its obligations as a designated practice plan of the University.”

The U has been trying over the past year to negotiate its own new deal with Fairview for extending their M Health Fairview partnership and/or revamping it through a new arrangement with Duluth-based Essentia Health.

Here’s what to know.

Will this affect M Health Fairview patients?

Fairview leaders and the top doctor at UMP say there will be no harm to patients.

Dr. Greg Beilman, the interim chief executive at UMP, said patient care will not change. The same doctors will treat patients at the same facilities, “with the same attention to care that you receive today,” Beilman said.

Fairview CEO James Hereford wrote in a Wednesday note to employees: “Patients will continue to see the same trusted physicians and care teams they do today.”

U doctors treat patients in clinics and hospitals that carry the brand M Health Fairview, but this is simply a name for a business — it’s not a legal entity. While it’s not clear whether the brand survives, there will be no disruption, either way, in contracts between the health care providers and patient health insurers.

Why is the U upset about this?

Top leaders at the University of Minnesota say the deal would have a “profoundly negative” impact on the U’s medical school, although they did not elaborate.

The U says its leadership was not part of the process for developing the agreement. And they say it wrongly prioritizes the interests of Fairview.

In their letter, the three regents said the deal “represents a historic, dramatic change in the mission and character of UMP.”

Was this really a secret?

The University of Minnesota has connections with several key members on the board of directors at UMP, and the board voted last week to approve the new agreement. The agreement then became public Wednesday.

Beilman did not disclose how many board members voted in favor or against the idea. The regents in their letter noted that the dean of the U Medical School, who is an ex officio chair of UMP, voted against the deal.

Is this a done deal?

Fairview and UMP say they have a “binding agreement” that includes a detailed term sheet. They expect to complete a definitive agreement by the end of 2025

The deal continues the total annual financial commitment from Fairview at about $100 million, although the structure is meaningfully different. While there’s $50 million in fixed annual funding, there’s an additional variable component tied to shared performance goals across the health system.

That means total annual payments could meet, exceed or fall short of the $100 million mark. This year, Fairview is on track to provide about $106 million in total support, with about two-thirds going directly to the U and one-third to the U via UMP.

about the writer

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

