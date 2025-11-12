What to know about the ‘secret’ deal between Fairview and U doctors

University of Minnesota officials are upset that doctors who work for its health care enterprise are striking what several U regents called a “secret” new deal with Fairview Health Services.
These doctors work in the hospitals and medical offices branded as M Health Fairview, one of the largest health care providers in the state. It’s a joint operation between the U and Minneapolis-based Fairview.
Three members of the U’s regents, who act as a kind of board of directors for the university, sent a letter recently expressing outrage that the health system didn’t involve university administrators in a deal negotiated with physicians at the U.
The doctors work in a group called University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP), and the regents asserted the U has “a number of available remedies if UMP persists in its quest for independence from its obligations as a designated practice plan of the University.”
The U has been trying over the past year to negotiate its own new deal with Fairview for extending their M Health Fairview partnership and/or revamping it through a new arrangement with Duluth-based Essentia Health.
Here’s what to know.
Will this affect M Health Fairview patients?
Fairview leaders and the top doctor at UMP say there will be no harm to patients.
Dr. Greg Beilman, the interim chief executive at UMP, said patient care will not change. The same doctors will treat patients at the same facilities, “with the same attention to care that you receive today,” Beilman said.