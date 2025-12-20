Ramstad: Here’s how the Marvins keep the family business in remotest Minnesota

WARROAD, MINN. — Bill Marvin built the company now known simply as Marvin into one of the nation’s leading makers of windows and doors and became one of the legendary figures of 20th century business in Minnesota.
After returning home from World War II to this far northern Minnesota community, he bought equipment on the sly to transform his father George’s lumber mill into a year-round manufacturing operation.
He rebuilt after fire destroyed Marvin’s main Warroad factory in 1961.
He pioneered a mass customization process that gave customers and architects infinite choices — and positioned Marvin at the high end of the window and door industry, where it remains.
But he was simply “Grandpa Bill” to his grandchildren, including cousins Paul Marvin and Christine Marvin. They remember the snacks and pop he and his wife, Margaret, always had available for them, and the recitals and school activities their grandparents attended.
“He was known to us as grandkids as this conservative man who made really good business decisions, but I think we didn’t see, and you now piece together, he was taking really big risks,” said Paul Marvin, who has been chief executive of Marvin for eight years. “I only knew him as ‘Grandpa.’”
Before he died in 2009 at age 92, Bill Marvin asked his children and grandchildren to do four things with what was then known as Marvin Windows and Doors: Own the business. Run the business. Keep it based in Warroad. And do all of them in perpetuity.
That has left them to not just navigate the ups and downs of economic cycles and the construction industry, but to develop ways to smoothly maintain leadership of a multibillion-dollar business through generations.