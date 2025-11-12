U of M blasting new Fairview deal with university physicians as ‘hostile takeover’

The University of Minnesota is battling in public with its own physician group and Fairview Health Services, the nonprofit group that owns the U’s teaching hospital in Minneapolis, over a deal struck without the university’s involvement to fund the state’s largest medical school.
Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and doctors at the U disclosed to the Minnesota Star Tribune this week the creation of a 10-year deal that would support physician training and the broader academic health program at the university. Hours before news was to become public Wednesday, university officials blasted it as a “hostile takeover” and demanded the parties immediately stop negotiating.
The proposal comes after years of stalled negotiations by university administrators to extend the existing partnership between the U and Fairview, known by brand name M Health Fairview, which will cease to exist at the end of 2026 if no new agreement is reached.
U President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham’s administrative team expressed shock and outrage at being excluded from the talks between Fairview and the U doctors. They only learned about the deal as it was set to become public, according to a letter from three Regents to the state Attorney General’s Office obtained by the Star Tribune.
Fairview and the autonomous group practice of U doctors — an entity called University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP) — said their agreement will provide reassurance to hundreds of doctors and more than a million patients about the future of clinic and hospital care, as well as teaching and research, across the prominent M Health Fairview network.
University administrators say the “secret” deal would make UMP, in effect, a “captive entity” of Fairview, while fracturing a link between the U and its doctors that’s driven success at a medical school.
The U says it rejects the deal in its current form, noting the medical school has trained about 70% of all doctors currently practicing across Minnesota.
“This agreement strongly oversteps Fairview and UMP’s authority — and represents a hostile takeover of the University of Minnesota Medical School," the U said in a statement. “It puts the interests of a single regional provider and physician group above Minnesotans, and handcuffs the University’s ability to provide medical education and conduct life-saving research.”