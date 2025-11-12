Health Care

U of M blasting new Fairview deal with university physicians as ‘hostile takeover’

The health system and U doctors are announcing an agreement for medical school funding — a deal the university is rejecting.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 12, 2025 at 3:54PM
Fairview Health Services owns University of Minnesota Medical Center. A new agreement between Fairview and doctors at the U could solidify long-term funding for academic health programs at the university, although key questions remain unanswered. (Provided/M Health Fairview)

The University of Minnesota is battling in public with its own physician group and Fairview Health Services, the nonprofit group that owns the U’s teaching hospital in Minneapolis, over a deal struck without the university’s involvement to fund the state’s largest medical school.

Minneapolis-based Fairview Health Services and doctors at the U disclosed to the Minnesota Star Tribune this week the creation of a 10-year deal that would support physician training and the broader academic health program at the university. Hours before news was to become public Wednesday, university officials blasted it as a “hostile takeover” and demanded the parties immediately stop negotiating.

The proposal comes after years of stalled negotiations by university administrators to extend the existing partnership between the U and Fairview, known by brand name M Health Fairview, which will cease to exist at the end of 2026 if no new agreement is reached.

U President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham’s administrative team expressed shock and outrage at being excluded from the talks between Fairview and the U doctors. They only learned about the deal as it was set to become public, according to a letter from three Regents to the state Attorney General’s Office obtained by the Star Tribune.

Fairview and the autonomous group practice of U doctors — an entity called University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP) — said their agreement will provide reassurance to hundreds of doctors and more than a million patients about the future of clinic and hospital care, as well as teaching and research, across the prominent M Health Fairview network.

University administrators say the “secret” deal would make UMP, in effect, a “captive entity” of Fairview, while fracturing a link between the U and its doctors that’s driven success at a medical school.

The U says it rejects the deal in its current form, noting the medical school has trained about 70% of all doctors currently practicing across Minnesota.

“This agreement strongly oversteps Fairview and UMP’s authority — and represents a hostile takeover of the University of Minnesota Medical School," the U said in a statement. “It puts the interests of a single regional provider and physician group above Minnesotans, and handcuffs the University’s ability to provide medical education and conduct life-saving research.”

The public fight marks a new level of discord between the U and Fairview, two groups that have been fractious partners for decades in funding and operating an academic health program at the University of Minnesota that is a critical source of advanced health care for Minnesotans and responsible for training the state’s next generation of doctors.

Fairview and UMP officials say their agreement doesn’t require approval by the university. And they maintain the new deal preserves significant funding for the U’s academic health program, even as more of the money is contingent on Fairview and UMP hitting certain targets for efficient operations.

Fairview has been the U’s academic medicine partner since 1997, when the health system acquired University of Minnesota Medical Center on the U’s East Bank campus in Minneapolis in a financial bailout. Fairview also owns Masonic Children’s Hospital on the U’s West Bank campus.

Related Coverage

Their existing affiliation, which provides about $100 million in annual funding, is scheduled to expire at the end of 2026. But the Attorney General’s Office has said the parties should come to agreement by the end of this year because it could take all of next year to unwind the M Health Fairview enterprise.

The new agreement would provide $50 million in guaranteed funding per year from Fairview to UMP plus additional dollars depending on financial performance. Total annual funding, as a result, could meet, exceed or fall short of current levels, said James Hereford, the Fairview chief executive.

Doctors have been anxious for some sort of renewed pact with Fairview, said Dr. Greg Beilman, interim chief executive of University of Minnesota Physicians. The group has the legal authority to negotiate contracts independently from the U, Beilman said.

“I’m very excited about the fact that we are at the point of identifying a way to work together for the next decade, provide stability for our faculty and ultimately for the 1.5 million patients that we serve in the state of Minnesota together,” he said in an interview.

But the U argued in a letter this week to Attorney General Keith Ellison that the physician’s group is sacrificing its charter mission to serve the university as the U’s designated physician practice plan. This status is required, according to the university, for UMP to maintain its position as a tax-exempt nonprofit group.

“We are frankly shocked. ... Agreements reached in secret with actions taken by boards of two private corporations does not engender public confidence that care has been taken with the public’s assets and its best interests in mind,” states the letter from Regents chair Doug Huebsch and board members Ruth Johnson and Penny Wheeler.

Beilman said the attorney general encouraged negotiations between Fairview and UMP.

Ellison issued a statement Wednesday saying he welcomed the new agreement and called it an important step toward “a reimagined and revitalized partnership between Fairview, UMP, and the University, who continues to be essential to and a central player in this process.”

In a letter responding to the university regents, obtained by the Star Tribune, Ellison called on the U to return to negotiations immediately “to conclude the outstanding issues.” The current affiliation agreement between Fairview and the U includes UMP.

“I have placed a high priority in this process on preventing an unwind of the agreements between the three parties because of the impact an unwind would have on patients statewide, physician recruitment and retention and the research and teaching mission of the University,” he wrote.

The announcement Wednesday comes about two months after the Star Tribune reported the U’s proposal to create a new statewide nonprofit health system with Fairview and Duluth-based Essentia Health had fallen apart. It also comes more than two years after another proposal failed that would have created a health system with the U, Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health.

In tandem with the new agreement, Fairview is pledging $1 billion in funding over 10 years for capital projects at University of Minnesota Medical Center and other academic medicine locations jointly run by Fairview and the U.

Fairview and UMP say patients across the M Health Fairview will see no change to where or how they receive care.

It’s unclear what becomes of M Health Fairview, a brand that incorporates the university’s distinctive M logo and has a prominent network of hospitals and clinics in the Twin Cities region and northern Minnesota.

The new agreement calls for all funding from Fairview to flow to UMP, whereas about two-thirds of the health system’s current financial support goes directly to the U. No pact yet exists specifying how UMP would transfer Fairview funding to the university.

“To the degree that we are better together and perform better in the marketplace, UMP prospers and therefore the med school prospers,” Hereford of Fairview said in an interview.

about the writer

about the writer

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics.

See Moreicon

More from Health Care

See More

Health Care

U of M blasting new Fairview deal with university physicians as ‘hostile takeover’

card image
Provided/M Health Fairview

The health system and U doctors are announcing an agreement for medical school funding — a deal the university is rejecting.

Health Care

Minnesota applied for a share of Trump’s rural health grant. Now the wait is on

card image

Health Care

Allina cutting childbirth, surgery services in Faribault

card image