U Board of Regents may act on Fairview deal with doctors

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents has called a special meeting Thursday morning to review and act on a resolution related to University of Minnesota Physicians, the group that the U criticized on Wednesday for striking a deal on academic health programs with Fairview Health Services.
Details were not immediately available Thursday morning, but the U this week showcased its opposition to the new agreement by distributing a critical letter signed by the board of regents chair and two board members who are physicians and key advisors on health care issues.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is backing the deal, says he told U President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham in a Sept. 12 letter that he was instructing the physicians’ group and Fairview to meet because of the looming risk with unwinding the complex affiliation agreement among the parties. That agreement spells out details of the M Health Fairview brand and important funding for medical education.
“After the University of Minnesota informed me it no longer wished to negotiate with Fairview and instead wanted to explore options other than a relationship with Fairview, it was clear that we were at great risk of a highly damaging unwind of the 30-year relationships between the parties,” Ellison said in a statement released Wednesday evening.
He added: “I urge all the parties to stay calm.”
The deal announced Wednesday by Fairview and University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP) changes the funding formula for how money would flow from the health system to the U, with all dollars passing through the physicians group. Currently, about two-thirds go directly to the university, while the remainder first passes through UMP.
Ellison says he wants the U officials to now join negotiations to complete unfinished aspects of the agreement.
The U this week released a letter from three regents saying the public would not have confidence in “agreements reached in secret.” It was signed by board chair Doug Huebsch and regents Dr. Ruth Johnson and Dr. Penny Wheeler.