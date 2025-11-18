Business

U ousts high-ranking doctor from VP position after Fairview clash

Though he lost his role at the U, Dr. Greg Beilman remains interim CEO of University of Minnesota Physicians as tensions grow over a new clinical partnership.

By Emmy Martin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 11:32PM
Dr. Greg Beilman, a trauma surgeon and Iraq/Afghan vet who is leading M Health Fairview's incident command center and consulted by phone with an ICU doctor about available space within the system Friday, June 12, 2020, in Minneapolis, MN.] DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Profile of Dr. Greg Beilman, trauma surgeon and Iraq/Afghan vet who is leading M Health Fairview's incident command center.**Greg Beilman,cq
The University of Minnesota fired Dr. Greg Beilman from his job as interim vice president for clinical operations on Monday. He will retain his positions at the University of Minnesota Medical School. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Days after harshly criticizing a deal between Fairview Health Services and the University of Minnesota’s doctors, U administrators have fired the CEO of the doctors’ group that negotiated the contract.

In an email to colleagues obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Dr. Greg Beilman said the U President’s Office “relieved me of my interim duties as the University’s Vice President for Clinical Operations, effective immediately.”

Beilman retains his separate role as interim CEO of the physicians’ group, known as University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP). UMP spokesman Connor Myhre confirmed Beilman will also continue in his roles with the U Medical School as a professor, chair of surgical research and as critical care and trauma surgeon.

Multiple people familiar with the matter characterized Beilman’s VP dismissal as retaliation. They described growing tension between UMP and university administrators, including U President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, who appointed Beilman to the vice president role earlier this year.

The leadership change is the latest development in a contentious dispute between the U and its doctors’ group over a new clinical partnership with Fairview Health Services — an agreement that promises financial stability for physicians but has drawn sharp criticism from university leaders who say they were cut out of the negotiations.

One university staff member described the news of the past week and the public feuding as surprising, and said they were hoping to learn more during a department faculty meeting later this week.

“I think stunned might be the best word to describe the general feeling,” the source said.

The new partnership was publicly announced last week with the support of Attorney General Keith Ellison, who said he feared workers and patients would suffer from unwinding the existing agreement by the end of next year.

Reached Tuesday, Ellison’s office had complementary words for Beilman:

“In every conversation I have had with Dr. Greg Beilman, a military veteran and renowned trauma surgeon, he is focused on patients and the physicians who treat them,” Ellison’s statement said. “He contributed greatly to these past few months of negotiations ... I once again ask the University to move forward in these negotiations for the good of their patients, their physicians, and the medical school, rather than taking these kind of actions.”

In a statement Tuesday, the U said the removal stems directly from the Board of Regents’ Nov. 13 resolution directing administrators to address “concerns resulting from the recent actions of M Physicians leadership.”

The U said the changes “will help ensure the integrity of ongoing negotiations between the University, M Physicians and Fairview Health Services.”

Beilman’s email to colleagues at UMP on Monday said the agreement is one of roughly 270 clinical arrangements the doctors’ group maintains across the state and the upper Midwest.

With about 80% of the group’s clinical work tied to Fairview, he said the deal is central to ensuring stability for both the university’s physicians and medical education programs.

“This agreement will materialize in continued support of our clinical faculty’s protected academic time for pursuits like teaching and research,” Beilman wrote. “These teaching and research activities will also remain under the purview of the Medical School and your academic leadership, where they rightfully belong. Nothing changes here except for the clinical and financial stability we can now provide.”

Beilman added that the practice’s revenue support for the medical school — representing more than half its annual budget — will remain steady, with potential for increases “based on our analyses.”

Erin Adler of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

