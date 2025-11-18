U ousts high-ranking doctor from VP position after Fairview clash

Days after harshly criticizing a deal between Fairview Health Services and the University of Minnesota’s doctors, U administrators have fired the CEO of the doctors’ group that negotiated the contract.
In an email to colleagues obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Dr. Greg Beilman said the U President’s Office “relieved me of my interim duties as the University’s Vice President for Clinical Operations, effective immediately.”
Beilman retains his separate role as interim CEO of the physicians’ group, known as University of Minnesota Physicians (UMP). UMP spokesman Connor Myhre confirmed Beilman will also continue in his roles with the U Medical School as a professor, chair of surgical research and as critical care and trauma surgeon.
Multiple people familiar with the matter characterized Beilman’s VP dismissal as retaliation. They described growing tension between UMP and university administrators, including U President Dr. Rebecca Cunningham, who appointed Beilman to the vice president role earlier this year.
The leadership change is the latest development in a contentious dispute between the U and its doctors’ group over a new clinical partnership with Fairview Health Services — an agreement that promises financial stability for physicians but has drawn sharp criticism from university leaders who say they were cut out of the negotiations.
One university staff member described the news of the past week and the public feuding as surprising, and said they were hoping to learn more during a department faculty meeting later this week.
“I think stunned might be the best word to describe the general feeling,” the source said.
The new partnership was publicly announced last week with the support of Attorney General Keith Ellison, who said he feared workers and patients would suffer from unwinding the existing agreement by the end of next year.