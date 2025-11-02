More than a third of drivers disobey ‘Move Over’ laws, study finds

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have laws requiring motorists to move over at least one lane or slow down when passing an emergency or service vehicle stopped on the side of the road with lights flashing.
They typically are called “Slow Down, Move Over” laws, aimed at protecting emergency responders, maintenance workers and motorists stranded on the side of the road.
Yet more than a third of drivers did neither, according to a study issued last week by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Last year, 46 people nationwide — law enforcement, tow truck drivers, fire and EMS crew members and maintenance personnel — working roadside incidents were struck and killed by passing motorists.
“Every responder lost is a father, mother, son or daughter who didn’t make it home,” said Brynna Knapp, a spokeswoman with AAA Minnesota. “We need drivers to understand that slowing down and moving over isn’t just the law, it’s a life-saving act.”
Researchers analyzed the actions of more than 12,360 drivers passing incident scenes in 13 states and caught on traffic cameras. They found 36% of drivers neither reduced their speed nor moved over.
When drivers did comply, most motorists moved over a lane but neglected to slow down, even in states where there is a specific directive to do so, the study’s authors wrote.
In Minnesota, when traveling on a road with two or more lanes going in the same direction, drivers must move over one full lane from a stopped ambulance, fire truck, law enforcement squads and road maintenance and construction vehicles with emergency lights activated.