Minnesota traffic deaths on the decline, but there’s still work to do, officials say

Traffic deaths in Minnesota are way down this year, which should be cause for celebration.
But forgive Mike Hanson if he’s not over the moon that as of Wednesday 79 fewer people have died in crashes this year compared to the same date last year.
“That is an incredible accomplishment, but I don’t call that good news,” said Hanson, director of the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety. “It’s a trend moving in the right direction.”
Minnesota has seen more than 400 traffic fatalities in each of the past four years, including 477 last year. There have been 308 so far this year, giving the state a chance to record fewer than 400 deaths for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people off the roads.
For two days this week, more than 900 traffic safety professionals from across the state gathered in Prior Lake for a conference to discuss best practices and identify ways to drive traffic deaths down.
Topics included everything from using traffic safety cameras, crash reports to identify high-risk areas, reducing risky driving and the importance of cannabis and DWI enforcement.
“We need to get below 400, then 300, then below 1,” Hanson said while attending the Toward Zero Deaths conference. “Then we can claim mission accomplished.”
Minnesota saw fewer than 400 deaths every year between 2016 and 2020, but fatalities had surged since.