Police turning to AI cameras to crack down on distracted driving in west metro

Distracted driving is so pervasive on Hwy. 7 in the west metro that law enforcement is turning to artificial-intelligence cameras to spot motorists who are illegally using their phones while behind the wheel.
With its new Acusensus Heads-Up Camera Enforcement System, the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department detected 10,000 violations on Hwy. 7 in February alone, leading to 300 warnings or citations, said Sgt. Adam Moore.
“It’s a bigger a problem than people realize,” Moore said. “Not a day goes by we are not seeing distracted driving. It [the cameras] is the most effective tool we have right now.”
Four infrared cameras on a portable trailer that Moore describes as “high-power binoculars” snap pictures of passing vehicles. If the system detects a violation, it sends a photo of the vehicle and plate to police within five seconds. Police then can initiate a stop and determine if a violation occurred.
The system does not automatically mail citations. And it deletes photos of vehicles that police don’t stop within a few minutes. A first offense could lead to a $100 fine, including court fees; subsequent violations could cost you $300.
In Minnesota, drivers can touch their phone once to make a call, send voice-activated text messages or listen to podcasts, but cannot have them in their hands at any time while behind the wheel.
In hands-free mode, state law forbids multiple touches, such as dialing a phone number or punching in GPS coordinates. Reading emails or texts, video streaming, gaming and using apps for any purpose other than navigation are against the law.
Yet Moore said officers encountered drivers texting and interacting with TikTok during recent enforcement efforts using the cameras. Some drivers are unaware of the law, but others, he said, don’t believe they will get caught.