A cheerleader for a limping city, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wants four more years

Getting people pumped up has always been one of Melvin Carter’s strengths.
Almost 30 years ago, the Star Tribune covered a teenage Carter delivering a speech on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Carter’s greatest ability might be the way he tells stories,” the reporter wrote.
Now seeking a third term as mayor of St. Paul, Carter is still using his rhetorical gifts to spin a vision of a city on the verge of renaissance.
In Carter’s telling, St. Paul is making itself anew after the pandemic, unrest after the murder of George Floyd and a nationwide housing crisis, buoyed by bold ideas.
“I don’t think you have to have a pollyannaish view to be an optimist about our city,” Carter said in an interview.
But not everyone is on the same page. To some, St. Paul remains mired in the doldrums, with a moribund downtown, a struggling Midway, and concerns about drug use and homelessness. Following an easy rise to power, Carter now faces the toughest challenge of his career from state Rep. Kaohly Her, who is raising questions about whether Carter’s vision is matched by his engagement in the work of running St. Paul.
Kathy Lantry, a former longtime East Side City Council member and public works director under mayors Chris Coleman and Carter, praised Carter’s leadership but also said she thinks St. Paul voters are looking for results — and a clear plan for the city.