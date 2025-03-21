Garbage ‘crisis’ in St. Paul? Mayor Carter says so, but council prez says he’s being ‘alarmist’

St. Paul is scrambling to figure out how to collect trash next month, after the City Council blocked a garbage contractor’s plans for a truck depot.
The council voted to block a new citywide garbage contractor from parking its trucks and eventually building a natural gas filling station on a Randolph Avenue site near W. 7th Street. The debate has pitted neighborhood advocates against the city’s plans to centralize residential trash collection.
Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement that the council vote “has plunged the City into crisis.”
“By granting the appeal without a legal basis, the City Council is prohibiting a private company who legally purchased a property from using the site to provide essential garbage services to our city, jeopardizing our ability to provide trash services across the city after March 31, 2025,” Carter’s statement read.
Council President Rebecca Noecker called Carter’s letter “alarmist.”
Noecker said in an interview that the hauler has several other permits yet to be approved, and has not yet started any construction at its Randolph Avenue site, just 10 days from the scheduled start of trash collection.
“FCC’s lack of planning is not our emergency,” she said.
How we got here
St. Paul’s trash collection service was, until recently, the purview of contractors who make deals with residents — not a centralized city service.