Garbage ‘crisis’ in St. Paul? Mayor Carter says so, but council prez says he’s being ‘alarmist’

A city council vote this week has thrown the city’s plans for a new April 1 garbage system into question.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 5:08PM
A group protests a garbage truck hub and refueling station planned for the West Seventh neighborhood February. The city council this week agreed with them, throwing plans for a new April 1 garbage system into question. (Josie Albertson-Grove/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

St. Paul is scrambling to figure out how to collect trash next month, after the City Council blocked a garbage contractor’s plans for a truck depot.

The council voted to block a new citywide garbage contractor from parking its trucks and eventually building a natural gas filling station on a Randolph Avenue site near W. 7th Street. The debate has pitted neighborhood advocates against the city’s plans to centralize residential trash collection.

Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement that the council vote “has plunged the City into crisis.”

“By granting the appeal without a legal basis, the City Council is prohibiting a private company who legally purchased a property from using the site to provide essential garbage services to our city, jeopardizing our ability to provide trash services across the city after March 31, 2025,” Carter’s statement read.

Council President Rebecca Noecker called Carter’s letter “alarmist.”

Noecker said in an interview that the hauler has several other permits yet to be approved, and has not yet started any construction at its Randolph Avenue site, just 10 days from the scheduled start of trash collection.

“FCC’s lack of planning is not our emergency,” she said.

How we got here

St. Paul’s trash collection service was, until recently, the purview of contractors who make deals with residents — not a centralized city service.

The city’s so-called “garbage wars” ended in 2024, after years of disputes over whether garbage collection should be a city service.

FCC Environmental Services won the contract to serve almost all of St. Paul, and bought a the Randolph property to store, dispatch and refuel their garbage trucks. Public Works Director Sean Kershaw noted that the trucks would be empty at that site, after hauling the city’s trash elsewhere.

Still, neighbors and the Fort Road Federation said they had wanted to see a less-industrial use for the parcel, and the neighborhood appealed the city Planning Commission’s decision to approve the hauler’s plans.

“Despite FCC’s off-market purchase and plans for expansion, the site has been historically earmarked for mixed-use, housing, and transit-oriented development,” a statement from the local district council read.

On Wednesday, the council voted to grant the neighbors' appeal, and overturned the Planning Commission’s approval for FCC’s use of the site to park and dispatch its garbage trucks, though the company’s recycling trucks will still use the site.

Trash crisis?

St. Paul is still required by state law to pick up garbage, but Carter’s administration is flummoxed.

The city’s plans for trash pickup hinged on FCC taking over most trash pickup on April 1, using the Randolph site for parking and dispatch.

“There is no immediate option to replace garbage service,” City Attorney Lyndsey Olson said. But, she said, the city’s contract with FCC does specify that the company will be responsible for trash pickup starting April 1.

“Yes, they have that obligation, and we also see there’s a frustration here with the current circumstance of the council vote,” Olson said. “They can’t do the things they need to do to provide citywide trash service.”

Now, Kershaw said, the city and the company are trying to find another parking lot to use to dispatch garbage trucks in less than two weeks.

“What we have to do is find a means to get that done, because of the action the council took,” Kershaw said.

“Delays in the site planning process put that plan in jeopardy.”

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

