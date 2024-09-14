Talking trash in Minnesota: Is it better to burn or bury garbage that can’t be recycled?

Outside of the HERC, none of the state’s six other waste-to-energy incinerators, which are not in such densely populated areas, face immediate pressure to close down. But at least one operator acknowledged they’ve been told to find alternative ways to handle garbage once their next contract runs out. And as Minnesota reckons with its growing garbage problem and 2040 carbon-free energy goal, the question remains: Is it better to burn or bury the trash?