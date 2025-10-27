Kaohly Her is ‘relentless’ and un-flashy. She says that’s exactly what St. Paul needs.

State Rep. Kaohly Vang Her was late to her own event at an assisted-living facility one recent afternoon, because she lingered too long at a meeting about improving St. Paul’s competitive bid and contracting processes.
Getting in the weeds on that kind of less-than-glamorous operations work is central to Her’s campaign for mayor of St. Paul.
In running against St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Her is challenging a political mentor, but she isn’t pitching a new vision for St. Paul. Her campaign promises are not so different from Carter’s.
Instead, she’s trying to give voice to those in St. Paul who feel a malaise about the city’s trouble in shaking out the pandemic doldrums — and arguing she is the one who can actually make things happen.
“If I win, I have the hard job of being mayor,” Her says in her stump speech explaining why she’s challenging Carter. “And if I lose, I made him a better mayor.”
In speaking about why she challenged Carter, Her has invoked the late DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who said lawmakers should campaign every cycle, no matter how safe the seat feels, to talk to voters and earn their terms.
“These seats don’t belong to us,” Her remembers Hortman saying. She wants Carter to remember that.
But her challenge to Carter is far from a symbolic one. In a campaign that only began in mid-August, Her has jam-packed her days. Rallying votes from Battle Creek to Highland Park, she is promoting a vision of a city that, through more listening and a focus on the unsexy work of process improvement, just works a little better.