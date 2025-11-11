Prisoner’s case puts wrongful conviction unit under scrutiny

Philip Vance has been waiting four years for the state to decide whether his murder conviction should be overturned.
The 45-year-old is serving a life sentence for the killing of a South St. Paul grocery clerk in 2002. Vance maintains he’s innocent. He points to the lack of physical evidence in the case and the fact that some witnesses who said they heard him confess have since recanted, saying the police pressured them to lie.
Vance exhausted his appeals in 2006, when the Minnesota Supreme Court upheld his conviction. But as the years passed, more people who testified against him started changing their stories.
A three-person division in Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office could play a major role in whether Vance is released.
The Conviction Review Unit was created to review cases of prisoners claiming to be innocent, and in the past, when it recommended overturning murder convictions, people have been set free. Out of more than 1,000 people clamoring for its help, Vance’s 2021 application was strong enough for the unit to accept.
But Vance has waited years for results. The CRU has given few updates on its progress, he said, heightening his doubts that it will conclude in his favor.
The delay has left him in legal limbo.
In 2022, Vance opened a simultaneous court case for relief based on witness recantations. But those proceedings have been stalled as they wait for the CRU. So the very organization created to help those who say they were wrongly convicted is hindering the process, said Vance’s lawyer Nico Ratkowski.