Man convicted in 1998 murder will be freed but not exonerated

For more than 26 years, Brian Pippitt has been imprisoned for a brutal murder that the state’s top prosecutorial agency now says he is innocent of committing. Wednesday morning, Pippitt learned he will soon be free.
The Minnesota Board of Pardons voted 2-1 to commute Pippitt’s life sentence, three years before he was eligible for parole.
Pippitt, now 63 and suffering from diabetes and other ailments, had been convicted of first-degree murder in the brutal 1998 slaying of an 84-year-old proprietor of a convenience store north of Mille Lacs Lake.
Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison voted for the commutation, focusing on Pippitt’s age and health as well as his having served more time in prison than his four other alleged accomplices combined.
The governor and attorney general both said they believe in Pippitt’s innocence after a two-year investigation by the state’s new Conviction Review Unit, or CRU, recommended full exoneration. But they agreed that guilt or innocence ought to be determined through the court system.
The third member of the board, Minnesota Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, voted against the commutation. She focused on how two competing theories of the case remain. The theory of Pippitt’s innocence, argued by Pippitt’s attorneys with the Great North Innocence Project and the national innocence nonprofit Centurion Ministries, was detailed in the CRU report.
But Hudson said the theory of Pippitt’s guilt, which has withstood legal appeals since his 2001 conviction and was argued by a team of experienced law enforcement professionals in their rebuttal to the CRU’s report, remains compelling. She echoed that this was not the venue to determine guilt or innocence.
“You are asking us to be finders of fact. You are asking us to weigh credibility,” Hudson said. “I have a difficult time doing that when the reporting entities don’t even agree.”