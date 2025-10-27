Being a sports observer in Minnesota means being skilled at conjugating the verb “embarrass.”
If you scrolled the Star Tribune website this weekend, you found that word or a synonym, in about half of the sports headlines.
Here are the top six embarrassments in Minnesota sports in the last week, ranked in reverse order of humiliation:
6. Minnesota Timberwolves
In their season-opening two-game road trip, the Wolves played almost no defense. That didn’t cost them in Portland, but led to an ugly loss to the Lakers.
This isn’t a crisis, more of a reminder that the talent level in the NBA is so high that you have to play defense to compete.
Wolves coach Chris Finch rightfully lambasted his team for that performance in Los Angeles, and they were better on Sunday night against Indiana.
5. Gopher men’s hockey
The men’s team was shut out on Friday for the first time since 2023, and the first time at home since 2020, by Minnesota-Duluth, and then allowed UMD to complete the sweep at Mariucci Arena on Saturday.
The Gophers are 2-5-1. This is a program with every advantage. They should not require rebuilding seasons, and they should not get shut out at home.