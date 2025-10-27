Sports

Souhan: Only one word properly describes Minnesota sports

Humiliating losses by the Vikings and Gophers, poor defensive performances from the Wolves and Wild, all while the Twins sit silent ... it’s been a rough week for fans in Minnesota.

Columnist Icon

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 7:00PM
The Vikings' 37-10 loss last Thursday was just the beginning of an embarrassing weekend of Minnesota sports as the Gophers, Wolves, and Wild all suffered ugly defeats. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Being a sports observer in Minnesota means being skilled at conjugating the verb “embarrass.”

If you scrolled the Star Tribune website this weekend, you found that word or a synonym, in about half of the sports headlines.

Here are the top six embarrassments in Minnesota sports in the last week, ranked in reverse order of humiliation:

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

In their season-opening two-game road trip, the Wolves played almost no defense. That didn’t cost them in Portland, but led to an ugly loss to the Lakers.

This isn’t a crisis, more of a reminder that the talent level in the NBA is so high that you have to play defense to compete.

Wolves coach Chris Finch rightfully lambasted his team for that performance in Los Angeles, and they were better on Sunday night against Indiana.

5. Gopher men’s hockey

The men’s team was shut out on Friday for the first time since 2023, and the first time at home since 2020, by Minnesota-Duluth, and then allowed UMD to complete the sweep at Mariucci Arena on Saturday.

The Gophers are 2-5-1. This is a program with every advantage. They should not require rebuilding seasons, and they should not get shut out at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Minnesota Wild

The Wild won one game on a five-game road trip.

They returned home this weekend to begin a six-game homestand, giving themselves a chance to at least pretend they’re contenders.

They lost 6-2 on Saturday to a good Utah team.

Related Coverage

Sunday, they needed a dramatic comeback to force the woeful San Jose Sharks to overtime, then lost in overtime.

The Wild made two big moves this offseason, signing Kirill Kaprizov and Filip Gustavsson to contract extensions.

The problem: Those moves didn’t make the Wild better, just helped them maintain the status quo, which was not very good.

The easy move for the Wild will be firing coach John Hynes. What owner Craig Leipold should contemplate is whether Bill Guerin should have the right to fire another coach.

3. Minnesota Twins

Twins management responded to their late-summer collapse in 2024 by firing hitting coach David Popkins.

Toronto hired Popkins.

Now the Blue Jays are trying to ride excellent hitting to a World Series championship, and the Twins are hoping their new manager can help salvage the careers of a bunch of young hitters who could have used someone like … David Popkins.

Which team will Rocco Baldelli take to the World Series?

2. Minnesota Gophers

Losing at Iowa is hardly a disgrace. Losing 41-3 to a program that is happy to beat you 3-0 is a disgrace.

Which leads us to the biggest embarrassment of the Minnesota sports week.

The champion of this dubious exercise didn’t lose by as many points as did the Gopher football team, but the Gopher football team faces obvious limitations. The playing field, in college football, is tilted toward traditional programs and large, land-grant, universities.

The champions of this dubious exercise have no such excuse.

They are...

1. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings lost, 37-10, to the Chargers on Thursday, dropping their record to 3-4.

They entered the season with championship aspirations. Now is the time to ask what this team is good at.

Running the ball? No. Passing? No. Blocking? No. Tackling? No. Coverage? No. Rushing the passer? No. Stopping the run? No. Special teams? Meh.

Coaching? No, not right now

The Vikings’ four losses are to:

  • The Falcons, who on Sunday lost to the woeful Dolphins, 34-10. That’s the same Dolphins team everyone expects to fire their coach, tear down the roster and rebuild.
    • The Steelers, who are a bad team with a terrible defense. The Vikings failed to pressure Aaron Rodgers, failed to stop a mediocre rushing attack, and failed to cover the Steelers’ one outstanding skill-position player, D.K. Metcalf, as he ran across the middle of their defense, caught a pass without a defender in sight, and ran for an 80-yard touchdown.
      • The Eagles. This was an understandable loss.
        • The Chargers, who had lost three of their previous four games, and hadn’t scored 30 points this season until they got to face the Vikings’ strangely inept defense.

          Embarrassing?

          That’s a good word for it.

          about the writer

          about the writer

          Jim Souhan

          Columnist

          Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

          See Moreicon

          More from Sports

          See More

          Sports

          Souhan: Only one word properly describes Minnesota sports

          Staff headshot
          Jim Souhan
          card image
          Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

          Humiliating losses by the Vikings and Gophers, poor defensive performances from the Wolves and Wild, all while the Twins sit silent... it’s been a rough week for fans in Minnesota.

          Wolves

          Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sidelined because of hamstring injury

          card image

          Twins

          The Twins in 2026: Who stays and who goes after a lost season?

          card image