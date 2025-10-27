Wolves

Takeaways: Timberwolves edge Pacers in home opener after Anthony Edwards departs early with an injury

Edwards was pulled in the first quarter because of right hamstring tightness, but Julius Randle stepped up in his absence with 31 points for the Wolves.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 2:21AM
Wolves forward Julius Randle reacts after making a shot and being fouled in the fourth quarter against the Pacers on Sunday night at Target Center. Randle scored 31 points in a 114-110 victory. (Carlos Gonzalez)

Timberwolves fans witnessed something they don’t normally see in the team’s home opener Sunday night against Indiana.

It wasn’t just the throwback court or the classic black tree uniforms. It was Anthony Edwards sitting on the bench out of uniform for most of the night. Edwards, who has never played fewer than 72 games in a season, exited after only three minutes in the first quarter because of what the team called right hamstring tightness. After heading to the locker room, he reemerged in a sweatsuit and sunglasses to sit on the bench.

The Wolves got contributions up and down the roster to fill in for Edwards in a 114-110 victory. Julius Randle led the way by picking up the scoring load with 31 points. He added six assists. Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 18 rebounds and was 6-for-7 from the field, while Naz Reid shook off two bad games on the road to post 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolves held a small lead most of the night, with Indiana pulling within 110-108 with 42.1 seconds left. But Jaden McDaniels got loose for a layup that put the Wolves up four with 20 seconds, and that was enough.

Wolves star Anthony Edwards sits on the bench out of uniform in the second quarter after being pulled from Sunday night's game only minutes in. (Carlos Gonzalez)

How the rest happened

Even though Indiana was coming in shorthanded and missing key contributors such as Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell, the Wolves knew they would still have a game on their hands. The Pacers have a fast-paced style of play that gives the Wolves fits, and the Pacers came into Target Center last season shorthanded and won.

That became more complicated when Edwards went out 3 minutes, 8 seconds into the game because of right hamstring soreness. Bones Hyland checked into the game, and the Wolves played through Randle on offense. He had 20 points in the first half on 7-for-11 shooting. Pascal Siakam had 16 points for Indiana in the first half, which ended with the Wolves down 60-58.

In the third quarter, others got involved for the Wolves. Gobert, who was an afterthought offensively in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, had seven points and eight rebounds in the third quarter, and Donte DiVincenzo scored six points in the quarter as the Wolves led 86-77 after the third.

DiVincenzo finished with 17 points.

New lighting makes debut

The Wolves’ new theater-style lighting made its debut for the season opener. The crowd was mostly in the dark except for the first few rows, giving the game a more intimate atmosphere akin to what the New York Knicks and the Lakers have in their arenas. Coach Chris Finch joked before the game that he didn’t anticipate there would be an issue adjusting for the lighting but that the players might “only complain about it on the misses.”

Taylor in attendance

Former Wolves owner Glen Taylor and his wife, Becky, were in their usual seats near the Wolves bench, even though Taylor, who also owns the Minnesota Star Tribune, does not own the team anymore after transferring ownership to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez in June. As part of the purchase agreement the parties agreed to in 2021, Taylor retains, without charge, four courtside seats, one suite and two reserved parking spaces for every Wolves and Lynx game.

Dillingham sits out

Rob Dillingham didn’t play Sunday after suffering a fractured nose in Friday’s game against the Lakers. Dillingham played less than a minute in that game before taking an elbow to the nose. But it doesn’t sound as if Dillingham will be out for long. Finch said Dillingham came into the day as a game-time decision and the team ruled him out before the contest.

Player of the game

Randle helped the Wolves readjust to the absence of Edwards and keep what could have been a tricky game against an undermanned but feisty opponent on track for a win. He adapted to what the game needed —scoring and playmaking — at different points.

Up next

The Wolves are back at it Monday night at home on a back-to-back when they face Denver. That game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. as the back end of a Peacock doubleheader.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

