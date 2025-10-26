Stage & Arts

Wolves and hometown fans will be dramatically lit this season

A new system at Target Center with 83 more lights will put the focus on the court.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2025 at 12:00PM
Target Center has a new Musco Sports Lighting system that will draw focus to the game and boost the energy of the crowds. (Courtesy of the Timberwolves)

Dramatic new LED lighting at Target Center promises to help deliver a slam-dunk experience for basketball fans.

Fresh off advancing to the Western Conference finals last season for only the second time in franchise history, the Timberwolves are hoping to make an even deeper run this season, and they have a new lighting system that could help.

Under new owners Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore, the Wolves have upgraded this key technical element at Target Center, which is the NBA’s second-oldest arena, with the aim of improving player performance and the fan experience by boosting the energy of both.

The new Musco Sports Lighting system, which fans will see in person and on TV for the first time during Sunday’s home opener against the Indiana Pacers, is meant to make the game a more absorbing and lit experience.

“This lighting design enhances the big-game feel while preserving the close bond between the team and our fans, bringing energy, focus and a sense of spectacle to every Timberwolves and Lynx game,” said Matt Caldwell, CEO of the Musco franchises.

How important is lighting?

St. Paul’s Ordway Center installed a new, upgraded lighting system over the summer at its main stage, and fans of its Broadway shows noticed right away the immediacy and intimacy that the lights brought.

Lighting closed the distance between the stage and the audience and heightened the mood and atmosphere.

“We can literally paint the stage with lights,” president and CEO Chris Harrington said.

The lighting system at Target Center was last upgraded nine years ago, according to a Wolves official. Seriously outdated, it didn’t have the flexibility or capacity to create the same level of focus and amp up crowd energy.

The new system has 336 lights — 83 more than what it replaced. Some 260 of those are focused specifically on the court and 108 on the crowd. The lights themselves are tunable and use 40% less energy.

“We can darken the crowd and keep the focus on the court — just like going to a concert or Broadway show,“ said Patrick Rees, Wolves communication manager.

Big Ant energy

But the crowd won’t be entirely in the dark. The first five to 10 rows around the court are partly lit.

“We want our players to be able to see the fans and their reaction,” said Sheridan West, the Wolves’ vice president of live programming. “So, when Ant [Anthony Edwards] has a big basket or dunks on someone, we want him to be able to feed off that fan energy.”

Importantly, technicians can now literally color sections of the audience. During the singing of the national anthem, for example, they can stripe respective sections of the arena bowl red, white and blue.

“This new lighting is not something that people may have felt they needed, but once they see the difference it makes and the atmosphere it can create, they’ll be happy to have it,” Timberwolves chief marketing officer Mike Grahl said.

Top tier

The Wolves finished last season as one of the top four teams in the league, and the new lighting keeps them in elite company. Only a handful of NBA arenas, including Crypto.com Arena, Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, have the advanced Musco setup.

A privately held Iowa company, Musco does lighting for sports arenas, entertainment venues and airports across the world, including in Dubai, Australia and the United Kingdom. Notably, they did lights for St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, now known as Grand Casino Arena.

After they began installing the system at Target Center, their work had to be delayed because of the Lynx’s shortened run in the playoffs.

Now, as the Wolves get ready to rumble, spectators can feel closer to the action.

“Fans deserve the best when cheering on their favorite teams, and we’re focused on every detail that enhances the in-arena experience,” Caldwell said.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

