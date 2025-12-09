How did ‘Purple Rain’ do? What’s next for the Prince musical?

Downtown Minneapolis skyscrapers were bathed in purple lights. The Timberwolves celebrated Prince with throwback jerseys. And “Purple Rain” cast member Grace Yoo sang the national anthem at a Vikings game (not that it helped the players on the field much).
With the Hennepin County Library system even issuing a Prince library card, Minnesota kinda went gaga for the pre-Broadway world premiere of “Purple Rain,” the stage adaptation of Prince’s 1984 film. The musical played at the State Theatre for six weeks before packing up and putting its sets and props in storage.
How the show performed at the box office remains a burning question. Officials at Hennepin Arts, which hosts Minneapolis’ Broadway season, haven’t responded to Minnesota Star Tribune requests for that information.
Where the show goes from here also has stoked curiosity, and although there’s no announcement of a Broadway theater to date, the Star Tribune has some observations about both questions.
‘Purple Rain’ performance
While attendance was strong early on, ticket sales flagged toward the end of the run.
Beginning with previews on Oct. 16, “Purple Rain” had a six-week run at the State Theatre, with a venue configuration that seated 2,103. In all there were 39 performances, with a potential capacity of just over 82,000 patrons.
The producers put show tickets on sale in coordinated tranches, with subscribers, group sales and those who registered early getting to the front of the line. Ticket resellers also snagged early tickets.
Those who bought tickets early, including those who flew in from across the country and abroad, paid the highest prices when the show, paradoxically, was at its rawest and longest.