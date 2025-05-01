LOS ANGELES − The cheers from the Timberwolves permeated the walls inside the hallways of Crypto.com Arena after they finished off the Lakers 103-96 on Wednesday night, winning the NBA first-round playoff series in five games.
After Game 2 last week, the Lakers said they took some motivation for their lone win in the series after they heard the Wolves celebrating in that same hallway in Game 1.
Certainly this time they heard all the chants of “Yeah,” “Let’s go,” and Anthony Edwards reminding everyone of a popular pre-series pick, “Lakers in five.”
There is more work for the Wolves to do, but as a scratchy-voiced coach Chris Finch said after, some celebration was in order. The Wolves were going to howl late into the Los Angeles night if they felt like it. They earned it after a season in which a playoff series victory seemed like wishful thinking during the first few months.
“We got a long way to go. We’ll regroup, but we are certainly going to celebrate this,” Finch said. “Because this team took a lot of [expletive] through the season, and that was set against the backdrop of a really good run last year.
“But every team is different, and every team has to come together, and every team has to go through pain, and every team has to figure it out, and this team figured it out.”
That went double for the weird way in which the Wolves won Game 5. They couldn’t hit a shot from the outside despite having open looks all night. They went 7-for-47 (14.9%) from three-point range, made just one in the second half, and still eliminated Luka Doncic (28 points), LeBron James (22 points) and the Lakers.
A second round series against either Houston or Golden State awaits after the Wolves won playoff series in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. The Rockets and Warriors play Friday with the Warriors holding a 3-2 lead. Should Golden State win that game, the next round starts Monday at Target Center.