Laurie Kelly is the women’s basketball coach at Gustavus Adolphus. In 2018, she took her daughter Morgan to Madrid as part of a Spanish immersion program. The European season still was underway for Real Madrid.
“I have basketball friends there and they insisted we had to go to a Real Madrid game to see this phenom who had just turned 19,” Kelly said. “We wound up with center court seats. The player was Luka [Doncic].
“I said, ‘He can score, but he’s slow, he’s lazy on defense and there’s no way he’s going to have a big impact in the NBA.’”
Kelly laughed during a phone call Tuesday and said: “Whenever he does something amazing, those Madrid friends send me messages, ‘What do you think about Luka now?’”
She paused for a moment and said: “He’s still slow and doesn’t play defense, but he can score in incredible situations — as he’s showing for the Lakers in this series.
“Luka also can hold and grab, too, and it’s crazy how much of that there is in the NBA now. The game’s so physical, but it’s also great to have a Timberwolves team with a chance to make another playoff run.”
It was suggested that the line for calling fouls in the NBA is raised in the playoffs, as it is for penalties in the NHL and NFL.
“That might be the case in all sports,” Kelly said. “Even in our Division 3 games, they get a little rougher late in the season. The saying among coaches is, ‘No fouls in February.’”