Timberwolves remain an emotional team, but have channeled it well in the playoffs

For better or worse, the Timberwolves are a team that plays with a lot of emotion. It can fuel them to do great things, and it also can derail them from doing the same.
One of the talking points of their first-round NBA playoff series with the Lakers was how they would react to the swings of emotion in this series, whether it be moving on quickly when Luka Doncic or LeBron James do something great, to moving on from the officiating when the whistles don’t go their way, especially against those two players.
So far, the Wolves have channeled their emotions well enough on their way to a 3-1 series lead, with Game 5 coming Wednesday night in Los Angeles.
“We hung on. I can tell you, we still struggle with it as a whole. We have to be better at it,” said point guard Mike Conley, who is often the one to rein the team in during its tougher moments. “We kind of lose our minds there for two or three minutes.
“But for us to gather it all back together, find some continuity when things weren’t going well and things might be feeling like unfair at the time, we found ways to fight through it and worried about what was important, and that was winning the game.
The Wolves are prone to crashing out, and they have players who can sometimes take themselves out of games momentarily or for a night because of the emotional nature with which they play.
In Naz Reid’s case, he has battled some foul trouble in the series, and he isn’t afraid to let the officials hear his frustration. In the Wolves’ 116-113 victory at Target Center in Game 4, he picked up two early fouls, but teammate Jaden McDaniels said he knew Reid wouldn’t let it ruin his night.
“He was still locked into the game, still watching, still on the bench talking and stuff,” McDaniels said. “I knew when he came in, he’d be able to make an impact. We always know he’s gonna be ready, no matter what’s going on in the game.”