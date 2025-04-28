The Timberwolves trailed by two points Sunday with 3½ minutes remaining when coach Chris Finch called a timeout.
During the stoppage, Finch turned to a familiar fourth-quarter hero at Target Center: Naz Reid.
“You gotta get [Reid] activated sometimes,” Finch said. “We went to him a couple of times in a row. That’s what you gotta do.”
The sixth-year center carried a few extra tricks up his sleeve in the fourth quarter of the Wolves’ 116-113 victory over the Lakers at Target Center. The Wolves outscored Los Angeles 32-19 in that final quarter.
Finch said Reid hunted for shots earlier in the game but had settled into a rhythm at a crucial juncture. Once the timeout struck, Finch saw an opening for a top-of-the-floor three-pointer. It was a play drawn up specifically for Reid.
“The ATO [after timeout] was pretty easy,” Finch said. “I knew where I was going to go with it, and he delivered.”
Nine seconds after he checked back into the game, Reid buried his second three-pointer of the day, repaying his coach’s crunch-time faith in full with a catch-and-shoot conversion off a Julius Randle feed.
The Wolves led 108-107, and the Target Crowd roared in approval.