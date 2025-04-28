Wolves

Naz Reid hits crucial shots as Timberwolves roll against Lakers in fourth quarter to win Game 4

A 32-19 advantage in the final 12 minutes included Naz Reid’s three-pointer that ignited the Target Center crowd.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 2:30AM
The Timberwolves' Naz Reid looks to pass while being defended by Lakers guard Luka Doncic on Sunday at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Timberwolves trailed by two points Sunday with 3½ minutes remaining when coach Chris Finch called a timeout.

During the stoppage, Finch turned to a familiar fourth-quarter hero at Target Center: Naz Reid.

“You gotta get [Reid] activated sometimes,” Finch said. “We went to him a couple of times in a row. That’s what you gotta do.”

The sixth-year center carried a few extra tricks up his sleeve in the fourth quarter of the Wolves’ 116-113 victory over the Lakers at Target Center. The Wolves outscored Los Angeles 32-19 in that final quarter.

Finch said Reid hunted for shots earlier in the game but had settled into a rhythm at a crucial juncture. Once the timeout struck, Finch saw an opening for a top-of-the-floor three-pointer. It was a play drawn up specifically for Reid.

“The ATO [after timeout] was pretty easy,” Finch said. “I knew where I was going to go with it, and he delivered.”

Nine seconds after he checked back into the game, Reid buried his second three-pointer of the day, repaying his coach’s crunch-time faith in full with a catch-and-shoot conversion off a Julius Randle feed.

The Wolves led 108-107, and the Target Crowd roared in approval.

“He made the right call, and I did what I had to vouch for his call,” Reid said. “I put the work in day in and day out to be in situations like that.”

Reid finished with 12 points as the Wolves took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round playoff series, with Game 5 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old has reached double figures in all three of the Wolves’ victories over the Lakers this series, including a 23-point display in Game 1.

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award winner last season, Reid has made all six of the fourth-quarter three-pointers he has tried in the series’ opening four games. That figure includes two triples Sunday in the final five minutes.

Related Coverage

Wolves

Edwards scores 43 as Timberwolves gain control of series with Lakers

Wolves

Timberwolves push past Lakers on Edwards’ 43 points, take 3-1 lead in series

Wolves

Scoggins: Redick’s no-sub second half looked desperate, appears damaging

Wolves

Souhan: Timberwolves star works in a shove while pushing Lakers to a precipice

“Naz comes in, not playing much in the second half, and he makes big shots for us,” Randle said. “Everybody can chip in to scoring.”

Reid added four rebounds and two assists while producing a game-high plus-9 plus/minus mark in his 20 minutes of action.

Finch said he’s looking for consistency on defense from Reid and getting it in the postseason.

“He’s been a really good defender at times,” Finch said. “Last year, he was really good. This year, he hasn’t always had it. [Today], and in these playoffs, he knows that’s what we need him to do.

“He did a great job of just sitting down and guarding and standing up those drives.”

As he commended Reid’s late-stage heroics, Finch quipped that he welcomed him to show up for the opening three quarters next time out.

But on a strange afternoon in which the Lakers didn’t make one second-half substitution, an off-the-bench jolt from Reid helped decide a matchup of razor-thin margins.

“I’m trying to impact the game in any way, shape or form,” Reid said. “Even if I’m not shooting good throughout the game, just impacting the game in other categories. I mean, rebounding and steals, defending, screening, whatever the case may be. Just impacting the game in a positive direction.

“It’s not all about scoring for me. I mean, I can score, but I’m trying to make an impact in any way, shape or form. So make it a ‘Naz Reid night’ any other way.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jake Epstein

Intern

Jake Epstein is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Souhan: Timberwolves star works in a shove while pushing Lakers to a precipice

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Adding clutch play to his résumé, Anthony Edwards stood out in a victory over his “big brother,” LeBron James.

Wolves

Edwards scores 43 as Timberwolves gain control of series with Lakers

card image

Wolves

Wolves' Reid arrives right on time, hitting crucial fourth-quarter shots in Game 4 victory over Lakers

card image