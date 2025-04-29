RandBall: Wait, a Minnesota team benefited from a missed call in a big game?

The Lakers could have executed an inbound pass and scored to take the lead. Failing that, they could have stopped the Wolves without fouling on the next possession (and yes, LeBron, it was a foul. The NBA also confirmed that with its two-minute report). Failing that, Austin Reaves could have shot his corner three six inches shorter and sent the game to overtime, giving coach J.J. Redick a chance to play his five guys 29 minutes straight instead of just 24.