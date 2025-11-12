Families look to sue Stillwater schools after staffer charged with AI-generated child porn

The Stillwater school district was put on notice this week of an impending lawsuit following a former employee being charged with manipulating photos of children into sexually explicit images.
William Haslach, 30, is facing federal criminal charges of possessing child pornography and using AI to produce child sexual abuse imagery with photos he took of children at North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale and Stillwater school districts. Haslach worked at the schools as a recess and traffic monitor.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has identified 100 children victimized in the case. In Stillwater, Haslach worked for Adventure Club, a before- and after-school care program.
Attorney Imran Ali announced Wednesday he is representing two families in the Stillwater school district who plan to sue the district for “failing to protect children” from Haslach.
“We rely on the schools to make sure that all of our children are protected,” he said. “And when that trust is broken, there has to be some accountability and there has to be some change.”
The lawsuit has not been filed, but Ali said it is only a matter of time until it is.
Stillwater Superintendent Mike Funk said in a statement that the safety of students is the district’s top priority.
“We are deeply saddened that some of our students were among the victims in this case involving a former Adventure Club employee,” he said. “We remain committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for every student in our care.”