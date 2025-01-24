A staff member assigned to multiple schools in Ramsey County has been charged with possessing hundreds of videos of child pornography.
Charges: Staffer at multiple schools in Ramsey County possessed hundreds of child porn videos
William Haslach was a recess and traffic monitor at three schools, all in North St. Paul, until he was fired.
William Michael Haslach, 30, of Maplewood, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with 10 counts of possessing pornography involving a minor in connection with allegations that he obtained the videos from other people via various social media platforms.
Haslach was arrested on Jan. 17, posted an $80,000 bond and was released from jail Thursday ahead of a Feb. 27 court appearance. A message was left Friday with his attorney seeking a response to the charges.
Haslach was a recess and traffic monitor at three schools, all in North St. Paul: Cowern Elementary, Richardson Elementary and North St. Paul High School, said Christine Tucci Osorio, superintendent of the North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale School District. Tucci Osorio said the district has fired Haslach in light of the allegations.
“Throughout his employment with the School District, from September 2021 to January 2025, the district did not receive any complaints or allegations regarding Mr. Haslach’s conduct toward students,” read a statement sent Wednesday by the superintendent to families with children in those schools.
According to the charges:
A tip received by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led Maplewood police to Haslach’s home, where he was arrested on Jan. 17.
Haslach admitted to police that he has a sexual attraction to children. He said he would connect with other people via various social media platforms to obtain videos depicting child pornography. He denied ever sexually abusing a child.
Police searched his home and recovered multiple USB drives that held roughly 800 files of videos showing minors being sexually abused. The victims range in age from as young as 3 years old to no older than 12. Dates on the videos span from December 2018 to December 2024.
